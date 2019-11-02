From visiting the state Capitol, to hands-on science experiments, Brooklyn Elementary School fourth-graders had a busy field trip Thursday, Oct. 17, in Madison.
The morning started with a guided tour of the Capitol, as students learned about state government, met government officials and had a chance to sit in the governor's conference room.
In the afternoon, students participated in the Wisconsin Science Festival, held at the UW Discovery Building. At hands-on activity stations, students made slime, tested the gel used in diapers to absorb water and got to work with real organs.
Students also got a chance to see science demonstrations in the areas including medicine, chemistry, engineering and astrobotany.