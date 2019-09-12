In preparation for their annual budget hearing and public meeting Sept. 23, Oregon school board members got an early look at a preliminary budget that projects a slightly lower tax rate for the 2019-20 school year — and the lowest since 2009.
District business manager Andy Weiland took board members through the first step of the budget process at Monday night’s meeting. District officials are a bit ahead of schedule compared to last year, when teacher contracts were still up in the air, though a final enrollment count scheduled for next week will help in finalizing state aid numbers.
The projected mill rate is $11.15 for every $1,000 of assessed value, down from last year’s rate of $11.38. That would mean the owner of a $200,000 home would pay $2,230 in school taxes (down slightly from $2,276 last year), though it will vary by municipality. Growth is expected to dip slightly, from 7.9% last year to an estimated 6.5% this year.
Weiland said while the budget will change before next month’s deadline.
“It is our best estimate at this time,” he said.
He said the board is set to vote on the budget at its Monday, Oct. 21, meeting, along with the final tax levy and rate.