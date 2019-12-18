The Oregon School District has a new agreement for having a police officer at Oregon High School for the rest of the school year, putting at least a temporary end to a dustup with village and police officials.
The school board unanimously approved a school resource officer (SRO) agreement Monday night, as did the Oregon Village Board. The deal runs through high school graduation in June and states, as the district had requested, that the SRO has a role as an educator and mentor, as well as a law enforcement officer.
The two sides will meet April 24 to evaluate how things went before discussing a new agreement.
OSD corporate counsel Jina Jonen said district officials were “working very diligently” with the village on a new deal after an interim agreement was set to expire Dec. 31. She said a district listening session Nov. 14 was “very positive” and helpful in getting feedback.
“Our discussion has been very collaborative,” she said. “We’ve agreed we have prioritized the safety of our schools, and we also wanted to meet the needs of our stakeholders.”
The controversy over the contract language started Aug. 26, after the school board unanimously rejected the village’s version of the agreement, which would have allowed an assault rifle to be kept inside OHS, as well as the potential for students to be interviewed by police without their parents’ presence. School board members also complained it was not clear enough about the SRO’s role as an educator.
Hours after the vote, Oregon police chief Brian Uhl commented on the department’s Facebook page, accusing school board members of not being willing to hold “meaningful discussions” about the SRO agreement. He also said the village had requested meetings about the agreement and the district rejected them.
In November, village board president Jeanne Carpenter distanced the board from Uhl’s comments. She read a prepared statement at a Village Board meeting to explain a closed session it held about Uhl, characterizing those comments as part of a public campaign that included “a particularly contentious interview” with WIBA FM.
“I believed that further negotiations between the village board and school board required a different approach with the goal of helping the (board) repair our relationship with the school board,” Carpenter wrote in a letter to board members.
Some of the changes from the previous agreement include the village and district holding a meeting before allowing an investigation to be initiated on school grounds, something Jonen said they have “already started doing” with Oregon Police Department lieutenant Jennifer Pagenkopf, who supervises the SRO.
“Those have been going very well,” Jonen said. “I think our relationship is in a really great place right now, and we are doing a nice job of balance in the safety of our students with a respectful learning environment for all of our kids.”
School officials plan to work with Pagenkopf to set goals for the program before meeting next summer to evaluate the program before discussing a new agreement with the village.
Courtney Odorico said the new agreement took into account a lot of parent feedback and stresses the specialized role of the SRO.
“(They are) a unique individual that has three roles, and one of them is law enforcement,” she said. “They are also an educator and an informal counselor and mentor, and those are really important things for us as an educational institution, and that is known and agreed upon with the village police department that’s the role of the SRO.”
Tim LeBrun thanked the Village Board and police department for their assistance.
“We were a little rocky when we first got started, and I think it was everyone’s willingness to take a step back and understand the others’ positions were,” he said. “At some points in our discussion, we were a long way away from understanding. Its real win-win for the students, the police department and the village.”