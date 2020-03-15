Gov. Tony Evers stopped by one of last month’s Oregon High School productions of Thornton Wilder’s famous play “Our Town.” Students performed the Pulitzer-winning play at the OHS Performing Arts Center from Feb. 21-23.
During the three performances, Ethan McKirdy broke the “fourth wall” and helped guide the audience through the play’s three acts as the “stage manager” character, while the main cast also included Elle Romanin as Emily Webb, Brendan Moore as George Gibbs, Caleb Matthias as Mr. Webb, Selma Domazet as Mrs Webb, Kyle Kapusta as Dr. Gibbs and Miranda Moore as Mrs. Gibbs.
Michael Ducett was the play’s director, Samantha Elmer Kaputza served as assistant director, Nate Mendl was technical director and Angela Hessler was the stage director.