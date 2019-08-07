The Oregon Straw Hat Players will be boarding a doomed ship on its maiden voyage theater production of “Titanic – The Musical.”
“Theater goers should know there are no Jack and Rose, and Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On is not featured in the score” according to a news release. “What they will experience is an inspiring musical about the famous doomed ship.”
Performances run at various times Saturday, Aug. 10, through Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Pkwy. Ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for K-12 students.
The musical focuses largely on the human impacts of the April 15, 1912, disaster, during which 1,500 people died. The play follows stories of the people aboard the ship including the owner, designer, captain, crew and passengers. Director Sami Elmer Kapusta said the play touches on gender roles, class and the progress of technology.
“(The history) is a reflection of the society. We see the first class living in luxury and the third class who are all leaving their homes and trying to make a better life in America,” said Elmer Kapusta. “We can reflect on where we are at (with these issues) today.”
“Titanic – The Musical” won five Tony awards in 1997, according to the news release. The production at OSHP will have a 20 person orchestra to play the music, which Elmer Kapusta describes as modern, yet classical and syntagmatic.
“Hands-down my favorite part of the play is the music,” said Elmer Kapusta. “There are scenes with dialogue but there is almost never a time where you don’t hear music.”
Although Elmer Kapusta makes her directing debut with this production, she is no amateur to OSHP. She’s been with the company for 17 years, spending every summer since the age of eight working on the shows. An Oregon native, she’s experienced many roles within the theater, including onstage actress, production staff and musical director.
She could not be more thrilled to be back working with her OSHP family on this “beautiful show,” she wrote in a news release.
The mainly volunteer cast, crew, staff and orchestra is comprised of nearly 100 participants of all ages from Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Madison. McFarland, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Stoughton.