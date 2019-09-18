Oregon School District students performed better than students statewide on the Wisconsin Forward Exam last year.
The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced in each of math, English Language Arts and social studies was above state averages. The numbers were down from 2017-18 in ELA and math, but up in social studies.
On the ELA portion, taken by students in grades 3 through 8, 50.4% of OSD students scored proficient or advanced, down from 52.2% the year prior. The 2018-19 group beat the state average of 40.9%.
In social studies, taken by students in grades 4, 8 and 10, 59.7% of OSD students scored proficient or advanced in those categories, well above the state average of 49%. It was also an increase over the prior year, when 57.9% of OSD students scored proficient or advanced.
While a smaller percentage of OSD students scored at those levels in math in the 2018-19 school year than 2017-18 -- 54% to 56.4% -- it was still above the statewide percentage of 43.4%. Students in grades 3 through 8 take the math portion.
The Forward Exam measures student progress toward achieving the Wisconsin state academic standards. The science portion of the exam was changed last year, so scores were not yet available on the state Department of Public Instruction’s data website.