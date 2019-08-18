Brooke Ace, of Oregon, a member of the Oregon FFA and the Paoli 4H Fireballs, exhibited the Champion Oxford breed market lamb at the State Fair and was also in the governor’s Blue Ribbon auction.
Approximately 1,300 sheep are shown at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ace’s market lamb, Cody, was evaluated for idleness for meat production, body proportions and how well the characteristics match the standard for their breed.
“(The hard work) is all worth it as the youth learn some much out of these programs. Leadership, responsibilities, organization, public speaking and presentation. These are all valuable and lifelong experiences that are priceless,” Brooke Ace’s mother, Dee Ace, wrote to the Observer in an email.