There’s been an ongoing blood shortage this summer, especially since every two seconds a new patient needs blood, an American Red Cross news release states.
To help solve that problem, you can roll up your sleeves and donate blood at the Oregon Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Gorman Company Inc., 200 N. Main St.
“As summer winds down, the American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage,” Laura McGuire, external communications manager for the American Red Cross said.
Walk-ins are welcome, and Red Cross volunteers and staff can complete the health screening and blood draw appointment in less than an hour, McGuire said.
To donate is an easy process, she said. Donors just need to make sure they are well-rested, hydrated and in overall good health. They should also be prepared for a mini-health screening to check temperature, blood pressure and iron levels, she said.
After the donation, the blood is used for transfusions, accidents, surgeries and any other hospital needs. The Red Cross supplies local hospitals first and ships the blood across the country. The universal blood type is O-negative, although the Red Cross welcomes all blood types.
“Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life,” a news release for the Oregon Community Blood Drive states. “For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.”
For information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
– Samantha Christian