Local businesses will showcase their goods and services at the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Business Expo next week.
The networking event is free to the public and some booths will have raffles, giveaways and samples. It runs from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St.
Around 30 businesses have signed up, some new to the event, such as Wishing Tree Yoga Studio, Steve Daubs photography business and Binky Adventures.
Registration is closed, but people interested in hosting a booth can call the chamber to see if there are remaining spots. The chamber hosts its business expos twice a year, in fall and in the spring.
For more information, call 835-3697.