Vicki Jeanne (Mergen) Spink passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Vicki began her journey on Jan. 7, 1945, growing up in Middleton, Wisconsin, with her siblings, Judy Reynolds, David Mergen, and Annette Smith, who all remember her fondly. She graduated from Union High School in Middleton in 1963 and married Paul Edward Spink from Oregon, Wisconsin on Oct. 5, 1964.
With their family, Paul and Vicki spent many years living at various points throughout the Midwest and South – Rockford, Illinois, Houston, Texas, Appleton, Wisconsin, Kingwood, Texas, St. Charles, Illinois, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Lewisville, Texas, and Flower Mound, Texas. Vicki most recently lived in Austin, Texas to be near her children and grandchildren.
Vicki touched many lives - a warm-hearted and avid quilter, crafter, bridge player, photographer, volunteer organizer, volunteer firefighter, and friend. Her ready smile and quick wit endeared her to many who will always hold her laughter in their memory.
Vicki is survived by her children, Anne, Nicholas, and Troy; daughter-in-law, Holly; grandchildren, Benjamin (22), Alexandra (20), Danielle (17), Cheyenne (14) and Michael (13); her siblings, Judy, David and Annette; and Paul's siblings, Kenneth Spink, Nancy Smith, and John Spink. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; and Paul’s siblings, Elaine Bloomer, Robert Spink, Louise Faulkes, and Louis Spink.
A celebration of Vicki’s life will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Pastor Kate Sweet presiding. Interment will immediately follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon, with a luncheon to be held at the funeral home following the burial. An additional memorial service celebrating Vicki’s life will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, Texas, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com
