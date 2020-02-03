Roy Ernest Subera, age 94, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at BeeHive Home. He was born on June 6, 1925, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin, the son of Carl and Agnes (Smith) Subera.
Roy grew up on Champion Valley Farms in the Hillsboro area where he was involved in breeding a new line of Red Holstein Cattle. He served aboard the U.S.S. Saginaw Bay while serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Roy married his beloved, Lola Gwin on May 27, 1950, in Hillsboro. He worked as a clerk at the Post Office for over 25 years. Roy was an avid gardener, loved polka music and dancing. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, golf and the Green Bay Packers.
Roy was a member of People's United Methodist Church and a member of the Zor Temple Shriner Society for many years and served a term as president. He was also a member of Camel Patrol. He was a Mason and belonged to the Middleton Masonic Lodge No. 180, The American Legion and VFW Post No. 8216.
Roy is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lola; daughters, Brenda Subera and Pam (Tim) Amend; grandchildren, Amber Heding, Stephanie (Brandon) Hollander, Shaun (Jennifer) Amend and Nathan Amend; six great-grandchildren, Zachary Nonn, Zander Kurtz, Emma Kurtz, Noah Hollander, Hanna Amend, and Reagan Amend; brother, Charles (Shirley) Subera; and sister, Jeanette Havlick. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley (Tom) O'Connor; brother, Martin (Jean) Subera; and brother-in-law, Loren Havlick.
A visitation will be held at People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, with a Masonic service to follow at 4:15 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at the church at 4:30 p.m. on Friday February 14, 2020, with the Rev. Kate Sweet and the Rev. George Kaminski concelebrating. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Roy's memory to the Shiners Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
