Rose M. Gammeter (nee – Pfister), age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1930, in Milwaukee, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Lischeron) Pfister.
Rose graduated from Barneveld High School in 1948 and attended St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing until she was united in marriage with Lester F. Gammeter, Sr on March 10, 1949 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Perry. They were blessed with 64 years together.
Rose spent her spring, summer and fall hours lovingly tending her garden, taking care to can and freeze the abundant produce. She spent many hours baking bread, making her famous cinnamon rolls and frying donuts. There was nothing better than being next to her when she took out a fresh hot donut from the brown bag covered in cinnamon sugar.
Rose and Lester’s life together was filled with family, friends, hard work and fun. The pair spent their early summers camping with their children in northern Wisconsin and later at their cabin on Jump River. They enjoyed playing cards, visiting with family and friends and traveling. With so many family members in the military service, Lester and Rose traveled to all 50 states, as well as a number of other countries.
Rose was known as “Mom” to many people in her life. You could always count on a great meal when Rose was cooking and an insightful story with a real-world lesson. She was an active member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon, drove for Meals on Wheels, loved sewing and enjoyed researching the genealogy for the Gammeter, Aliesch, Pfister, and Lischeron families.
Rose is survived by two sons, Lester Jr. (Elizabeth) of Elizabeth City, NC and Rev. Daniel (Rev. Barbara) of Rapid City, SD; three daughters, Linda (Ron) Strode of Wasilla, AK, Rosalie (Russ) Rodenberg of Stoughton and Heidi (Nicholas) Meier of Mount Horeb; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Iline Marking of Monona; in-laws, Norris (Lucy) Gammeter, Wilbert Gammeter, Goldie (Don) Brunner, Dorothy (Leo) Miller and Frieda (John) Haesler. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester, Sr.; her son, David; grandsons, Jaime Martel and Peter Martel, brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Ruth) Pfister and sister, Betty; and in–laws, Gottlieb and Barbara (Aliesch) Gammeter, Helen (Marvin) Stensby, Mildred Syvrud, Ruby (Edwin) Koenig, William Gammeter, Edwin Gammeter, John Gammeter, Donald (Eleanor) Gammeter, Joan Gammeter, Yvonne Gammeter, and Jack Andreas.
Due to the unusual coronavirus situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church with Fr. Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to The Rose Gammeter Family, c/o Gunderson Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716.
Rose’s family is extremely grateful to the staff of the Beehive Homes of Mt. Horeb and Oregon and the caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Rose in her last year. Heartfelt thanks go to Rose’s long-time friends, Arlene, Winnie and Chris. Your friendship meant so much to our mom. During this time of health concerns, we encourage you to share online condolences with Rose’s family at www.gundersonfh.com.
