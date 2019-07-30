Ronald Graves

Ronald Edward Graves passed away at age 87 on July 20, 2019, at the VA Hospice Care Center in Tomah. He was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Levant, Maine, to Irving Graves and Blanche Longbottom (Graves).
After his mother’s death, Ron went to foster care when he was three, then eventually went to live with his sister Mag until he completed eighth grade. He was then taken to Wisconsin to work on his sister Pearl’s farm until he was inducted into the Army on Aug. 25, 1955. He was transferred to Ft. Ladd Army Airfield in Fairbanks Alaska as a Wheeled Mechanic and Honorably discharged Aug 14, 1957.
Ron married Janice Hoke in the fall of 1957 and had four children. They were divorced in July 1976.
Ron worked at Holmes Tire in Madison for 20 years, then was employed at Madison Pre-Hung Doors for over 26 years. He retired in 2002.
Ron met Darlene Swisher (Elder) in 1980 and they married on Dec. 23, 1982. She had four children. Ron liked training horses, motorcycle riding, his ATV, tinkering with small engines, horseshoes, taking care of his yard and fishing trips with his boys and friends. Ron loved his children, stepchildren and his grandchildren respectively, unconditionally and equally.
Ron is survived by his wife of 37 years and her children Nellene (Rick), Kay (John), Chris (Bob) and Matt (Noelle); his first wife and their children Julie (Mike), (Laura), Greg (Traci) and Jill (Ken), 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Blanche, his siblings Hazel, Helen, Harry, Marguerite Pearl, Bill, Charles, Clyde and Dale, his son Jeff and his grandson Kristopher.
Memorial services with military honors will be at noon on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Friendship. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service.