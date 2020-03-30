Renald G. Henriksen, 84, Rice Lake, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Renald was born on March 18, 1936 in Brooklyn, Wisconsin to Edward and Wilva (West) Henriksen. On April 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Vera Hellenbrand in South Dakota.
Renald served four years in the United States Air Force and over 30 years as an auditor for the IRS. He was a member of the American Legion, a Scout Master, and he really enjoyed reading.
He is survived by his wife, Vera, children, Gene Henriksen, Randie Henriksen, and Bruce (Anne) Henriksen, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Cleo Tilley and Ila (Gary) Stephenson and brother, Stewart (Terri) Henriksen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jeffrey Henriksen, daughter, Karen Renzelmann, and brother, Delwyn Henriksen.
