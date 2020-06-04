Raymond Robert “Ray” Leslie Sr., age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Oregon Manor. He was born on May 14, 1937, in Madison, the son of Robert and Evelyn (Ladell) Leslie. Ray lived on the Leslie family farm until he met and married the late Janice Chapman on Feb. 5, 1966.
Ray worked for Madison Silos, Future Foam and retired from Skinner. He was always on the go. He was proud to have traveled by semi through the lower 48 states of the U.S. Ray was an avid Badgers and Packers fan and went to games whenever he had the chance. He enjoyed being social and visiting with others and he always looked forward to time with family. Ray loved playing with his great-grandson, Easton while his granddaughter, Ashlee cared for him. He was a true family man and kept the family together.
Ray is survived by his son, Ray “Butch” (Kristine) Leslie Jr.; daughter, Debbie Sirowy; grandchildren, Ashlee (Ben) Kojo, Bradley Leslie and Alyssa Sirowy; step-grandchildren, James Harwood (girlfriend, Sue) and Amanda (Jeremy) Eberle; great-grandchildren, Easton, Bryant and Rafael; step-great-grandchildren, Landon, Taylor, Kora, Alaina, Luke, Mya, Gage and Brody; sisters, Karen Robinson, Mary (Rick) Olson and Ann (Bill) Baumgartner; brother-in-law, Jerry (Anna) Chapman, two sisters-in-law, Jean Chapman and Gail Chapman; special friend, Francis “Bub” Jones; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Leslie; step-grandchild, Kevin Harwood; and four brothers-in-law, Keith Robinson, Howard Chapman, Larry Chapman and Jimmy Chapman.
A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St. at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Special thanks to Oregon Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
