Randy Deane Ohmstead, age 58, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Randy loved playing his guitars, collecting comic books and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife; Brenda (Baney-Schwartz) of the home and his best buddy Dexter, his pup who was his constant companion. He leaves one son, James Deane Ohmstead of Mount Horeb; one daughter, Elyssa Ohmstead; one sister, Kathy (Dan) White of Delavan, and a host of other family and friends.
He was predeceased in death by his parents; Harvey Deane and Helen Joy (Bose) Ohmstead.
Randy is in the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Rockford, Illinois. Cremation Rites have been accorded. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.