It is with great sadness that the family of Nina S. Noyce, long time resident of Oregon, announce her passing. Nina, age 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg.
Nina was born in Nichols, Wisconsin, the daughter of Martin and Estella (Spoehr) Felio.
She attended Stoughton High School. Nina married Richard Noyce on Oct. 10, 1942, at The Little Brown Church, in Nashau, Iowa.
Nina and Richard owned and operated Noyce Oil Co., serving the Oregon area. She was a long time member of the People’s Methodist Church in Oregon and an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Nina was a crossing guard for 20 years, protecting the children of the Oregon School District and she also served on the Council for Aging.
Nina is survived by her children, Frances (Dean) Rulis and Robert (Judy) Noyce; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Martin and Estella Felio; and her eight siblings.
In keeping with Nina’s wishes there will be no funeral service. She will be buried next to her husband, Richard, at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral and Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
835-3515