Marleen Bell of Green Valley Arizona passed away on Oct. 30, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born to Elmer A. and Leona (Payne) Markham on July 5 in Lime Ridge, Wisconsin. She graduated from Oregon High School.
She received her baccalaureate degree in music from Milton College Wisconsin in 1958, and studied Speech Pathology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate School, and CSU Northridge California, where she also did ASL interpreting, and tutoring for the deaf. Marleen taught in public schools as well as Privately in Wisconsin and California. She later became a Court Reporter in Houston, Texas until retiring in 1988.
Marleen has lived in Green Valley since 2000. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DA. She also was a volunteer at the Tubac Center of the Arts, and an active member of her Church, St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal. She was a talented organist, and was often the organist for her own church. She also filled in at various local Churches wherever she lived. She was an avid birder, she loved reading, traveling, camping, and music. She was a gourmet cook, and a gracious hostess.
Her husband Dr. David G. Bell preceded her in death. They were married for 58 years. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Mike) McCutchen, Ypsilanti, Michigan; son John (Kim) Bell Amado, Arizona; one brother Robert J. (Mary) Markham Oregon, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition Marleen had 11 step-grand-children, and 23 step-great-grand-children. And numerous 4-legged grand-pups over the years.
A Memorial Service was held at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019