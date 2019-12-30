Marijo L. Sandlin, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on March 14, 1943, in Madison, the daughter of Lyman and Evelyn (Brewer) Reynolds.
Marijo graduated from Oregon High School in 1961. She married Timothy Sandlin in Oct., 1983 at People's United Methodist Church, Oregon.
Marijo worked in Claims for the Department of Transportation. She enjoyed collecting dolls, knitting hats for the NICU babies at St. Mary's Hospital, counter cross stitch, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marijo is survived by her husband, Tim; son, Jeff (Tammy) Christensen; four grandchildren, Brett (Brianna) Christensen, Miles (Ashley) Christensen, Courtney (Martin) Havens and Eriq Christensen; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters; and a brother. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Lyman Reynolds, Jr.
Funeral Service will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Oregon Fire EMS District. The family wishes to thank the Oregon EMS and the TLC Unit at University Hospital for all their wonderful care given to Marijo. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
