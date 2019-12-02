Linda J. Svanda, age 77, of Oregon, passed away peacefully, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 3, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Floyd and Virginia King.
Linda graduated from Rochelle High School in 1960 and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Northern Illinois University in 1964. She and the love of her life, Larry Svanda, were united in marriage on Aug. 1, 1964, at the Methodist Church in Rochelle, Illinois.
In her early years, Linda loved working on her family farm with her parents. She was proud to drive tractors with her dad in the field and work side-by-side with her mom in the kitchen making huge meals for the threshing teams. It was there that she developed many life passions like gardening, canning/cooking, sewing, teaching, and serving others like Jesus, following in her parents’ footsteps. These things were near and dear to her heart.
After graduation, Linda was initially a home economics teacher in Galena, Illinois. During the early years of raising a family, she was blessed to be at home with her children, eventually returning to the classroom as a substitute teacher when she and Larry moved to Oregon, Wisconsin. She remained in this role for decades as she touched the lives of generations of students with her love and dedication.
Linda was a faithful member of the People’s United Methodist Church in Oregon. As a member there, she served as an usher, choir member, church treasurer, care team leader and food pantry volunteer. People’s Church was her second home and second family. She brought love and joy to everyone she met. The love and support that she offered over the years to others came back to her ten-fold in the past three years as her friends rallied and supported her and Larry through her health challenges. A blessing beyond measure.
While Linda excelled at all her roles in life, it was being “grandma” that was her heart’s greatest treasure and where she shined the brightest. She was thrilled to cook with, sew with, make music with and follow all her grandchildren’s activities. Countless trips were made to cheer in the stands, take pictures to make photo albums and support them in any way.
Linda will be remembered for her kind and gentle heart, beautiful smile, lovely laugh and dedication to her family and those she loved.
Linda is survived by husband, Larry Svanda of Oregon, Wisconsin; son, Todd (Betsy) Svanda of Portland, Michigan; daughter, Renee' (Tony) Frey of Cross Plains, Wisconsin; as well as six grandchildren, Caroline Svanda, David Svanda, Catherine Svanda, Christine Svanda, Logan Frey and Mahala Frey. She is also survived by two brothers, Giehl (Mary Beth) King of Lake Ridge, Virginia and Dale (Cathy) King of Kings, Illinois; and brother-in-law, David (Debra Coy) Svanda of Clarksville, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Floyd King and Mary Virginia King.
A Celebration of Life will be held at People’s United Methodist Church, 103 North Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with Pastor Jason Mahnke presiding. A luncheon for all family and friends will be held at the church immediately following the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Big Mound Cemetery in Illinois. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, and also at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made in Linda’s honor, to People’s United Methodist Church, the Oregon Senior Center or the Oregon Food Pantry.
Linda’s family would like to thank all the surgeons, doctors, nurses, and therapists at St.Mary’s Hospital of Madison, and Skaalen Rehab Center in Stoughton for all the care and support.
