Elaine Rita Wilde passed away on Aug. 26, 2019, at her home in McFarland, surrounded by her loving family. The world wept and the heavens rejoiced on a rainy Monday morning. Elaine was born to Adrian Victor Nolette and Marie Beatrice Lillian Parenteau Cloutier in Providence, Rhode Island, on March 11, 1950.
Elaine married Ronald Wilde, her partner of 18 years, on Sept. 1, 2018. He survives, along with his children, Nick (Jess) Wilde and Larkin (Brandon Jakubik); and his grandchildren, Emerson, Haven and Graelyn.
Elaine was blessed with four children, Kellie Behr Miesbauer (Peter), Tammie Behr Walker (Chad), Michael Behr (Kim) and Andrea Creager Enriquez (Jonathan). She was each of her children’s biggest fan. The lights of her life were her grandchildren, all of whom survive: Nora and Henry Miesbauer of Fitchburg; Sophia, Bennett, Lucy and Grace Walker of Macomb, Ill. and Iowa City, Iowa; Samantha, Brianna, Carter Behr and Breanna Weber of Oregon; and Jameson and Hudson Enriquez of Cottage Grove.
Her biological parents; step-father, Eddie Cloutier; and step-son, Jason Creager preceded her in death.
Elaine graduated from Coventry High School in Rhode Island in 1968 then received degrees in Human Services from Madison College in Wisconsin and Upper Iowa University. Elaine spent her entire life caring for others, be it her own children and grandchildren, or within the context of her professional career.
She worked at Oregon High School and McFarland High School, where she ran the PALS program (Peer Attitude Lifters) and coordinated the Pickle Players theatre group. A major achievement during her time at McFarland High School was the creation of the McFarland Youth Center, a collaborative effort with McFarland High School students, which still exists.
After her time at McFarland, she became Director of the Dane County CASA program (Court Appointed Special Advocates), fighting on behalf of abused and neglected children, a position which brought her a tremendous amount of pride. Elaine ended her career working for Judge Sarah O’Brien at the Dane County Courthouse.
Elaine happily retired in 2013 and split her time between her camper at Arrowhead Resort in Wisconsin Dells, her home in Palm Bay, Fla., and her home in McFarland. Family (grandchildren!) events always took priority in her life, and she loved traveling with her family and friends.
Elaine had more hobbies and talents than seems possible, including quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, gardening/canning, cooking/baking, reading, biking and kayaking. But her time was most happily spent in the company of her children and grandchildren, all of whom were the constant beneficiaries of her talents, including beautiful quilts for each of her grandchildren.
Elaine was a staunch believer in doing the right thing, even if it was the difficult thing, and her motto was “Be Kind” (well before Ellen DeGeneres trademarked the phrase). In fact, she asked her grandchildren to sing “Humble and Kind” at her September wedding, which they all did with great gusto – she wanted the kids to know and live by those words, remembering their grandma in that way. Elaine taught her family that everything falls into place when approached with kindness, compassion, empathy and gratitude. And she also taught her family the value of daily laughter. For all of those reasons, she is already profoundly missed.
A celebration of Elaine’s beautiful life will be held at the Madison Elks Lodge, 711 Jenifer St., Madison, on the shores of Lake Monona, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. She was always happiest near or on the water, and always happiest when others were having a good time, so this will be a true celebration in her honor. The family will formally memorialize her at a private ceremony in September.
At Elaine’s request, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, United Way of Dane County, or the UW-Hospital Carbone Cancer Center, Attn: Brain Cancer Research Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
