Clarence J. Thelen, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.
Clarence, the son of Bernard J. “Ben” and Hildagard Catherine Thelen (Schaefer), was born on Sept. 2, 1933 in Johnsburg, Illinois.
Clarence graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School in Johnsburg, Illinois in 1947 and from McHenry Community High School in McHenry, Illinois in 1951.
Clarence married Sue A. Floto at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, Illinois on April 11, 1953.
Clarence started farming in Johnsburg after graduating from high school. Clarence and Sue moved to Elkhorn, Wiscnsin, where he and Sue continued their life as dairy farmers for 34 years in Elkhorn and raised their five children on the farm.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Clarence retired from farming and became an insurance agent for Rural Mutual Insurance Company for the next ten years. After retiring from his insurance sales career, Clarence and Sue moved from Elkhorn to Bella Vista, Arizona where he enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and other social activities for the next 20 years. While in Bella Vista, Clarence was a member of St. Bernard Parish and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Clarence and Sue later moved to Oregon, Wisconsin to be closer to their family. Clarence was an active member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and member of the church choir. Clarence enjoyed golfing, playing cards and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Clarence and Sue were married 51 years before Sue passed away in 2004. Clarence married Marge Clemens on Nov. 10, 2006 at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon, Wisconsin, and he continued to enjoy his family and remained active with his church and choir.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 13 years, Marge; his five children, Daniel Thelen (Sue), Steven Thelen (Kimberly), Carolyn Beery (Jim), Brian Thelen (Laura), and Lawrence Thelen (Victoria); his siblings, Gerald Thelen and Kathleen Thelen; his grandchildren, Melissa Gulya, Laura Schiffner, Gregory Thelen, Jamie Gossard, Robyn Ortega, Caitlin Nakayama, Breana Beery, Andrew Thelen, Matthew Thelen, Lucas Thelen, Gwendolyn Thelen, and Julia Thelen; his 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, his parents, and his brothers, Walter Thelen and Arnold Thelen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with Fr. Gary Wankerl presiding.
A luncheon will follow in Consolation Hall. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Interment next to his wife, Sue, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Johnsburg, Illinois will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Clarence’s name to Holy Mother of Consolation Music Ministry. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.
