Clarence J. Thelen

Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Foggy this morning then periods of light rain and snow developing this afternoon. High 41F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.