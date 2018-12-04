Carol M. Paulson, age 70, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
She was born on May 19, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Sid and Vi (McArthur) Paulson.
Carol graduated from Oregon High School in 1966. She worked as an underwriter for Rural Insurance/Farm Bureau for over 40 years.
Carol enjoyed her family, playing the slots with friends, her convertible, and 1950s music.
Carol is survived by siblings, Kathy (Randy) Cox, Meredie (Sue) Paulson, Deane (Karen) Paulson, and Cherrie (Dan) Johnson; niblings, Heather (Anthony), Stacey (Eric), Ben (Jen), Kelly (Peter), Alex (Stephanie), Chris (Stefanie), and Chad (Kristin);
great-niblings, Isabella, Dominic, Elliot, Avery; and her life-long best friend, Judy Halweg.
A special thank you to friends and neighbors including, Jill, David, Hans, Judy B, Pat, Bette, and Deb. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Pamala Paulson.
The family would also like to thank Agrace HospiceCare especially Team 4 who took such compassionate care of Carol. A private service is planned.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
608-221-5420