Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.