Alliant Energy workers repaired a minor gas leak at Rome Corners Intermediate School on Monday, May 11, after Oregon Area Fire/EMS was dispatched that evening to investigate a natural gas odor. Oregon School District communications director Erika Mundinger told the Observer last week Alliant workers determined on arrival there was a very small leak outside of the building and made the necessary repair.
RCI, like all state schools, has been closed since late March to students and staff through the “Safer at Home” order.