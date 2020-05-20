Parking issues cited at RCI

This photo posted on the Oregon Police Department’s Facebook page on Feb. 28, 2019 shows the line of cars at Rome Corners Intermediate School extending into student crosswalks. The department has warned drivers that officers may issue tickets for violations near the schools.

 Photo from Oregon Police Department Facebook

Alliant Energy workers repaired a minor gas leak at Rome Corners Intermediate School on Monday, May 11, after Oregon Area Fire/EMS was dispatched that evening to investigate a natural gas odor. Oregon School District communications director Erika Mundinger told the Observer last week Alliant workers determined on arrival there was a very small leak outside of the building and made the necessary repair.

RCI, like all state schools, has been closed since late March to students and staff through the “Safer at Home” order.

Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.