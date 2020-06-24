The Oregon School District Board of Education will hold a special electors meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Oregon High School, 456 N. Perry Pkwy., to vote on purchasing property next to Forest Edge Elementary School.
All community members are welcome to attend, though electors must be physically present and eligible to vote in the district to vote on the land purchase.
The land, located in the northern part of the district in the City of Fitchburg, would be purchased with remaining referendum funds, and would provide an outdoor educational space and nature center for all students in the district, according to an OSD news release. The land purchase does not require any additional funds from taxpayers.
A portion of the land is considered a donation to the district by the Werth and Konopacki families.
“The land purchase is the culmination of numerous thoughtful visioning and planning discussions with the property owners,” read the news release. “This unique opportunity aligns with the district’s five values (particularly, whole child emphasis and relevant & powerful learning experiences) and commitment to environmental sustainability.”