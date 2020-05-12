On Saturday, May 9, the American Legion Department of Wisconsin announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin American Legion baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The recommendation was made by the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association (WALBA) Board of Directors on a video conference Wednesday, May 6. The Department Executive Committee then made the final decision on May 9. It marks the first time since 1927 the Department of Wisconsin will not crown an American Legion Baseball champion.
“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said in a news release obtained by the Observer. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program. Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin contributed to the decision.
“We fully expect to have our program return in 2021 and be played at a high level.”
The Wisconsin American Legion Baseball All-Star Game scheduled for Aug. 9 at Miller Park in Milwaukee has also been canceled.
State tournaments in 2020 were scheduled for Sheboygan (Class AAA), Fort Atkinson (Class AA), Viroqua (Class A), Plover (17-Under) and Lomira-Theresa (16-Under).
Insurance and registration refunds will be processed within two to three weeks by state headquarters, the release said. Any certificates of insurance will be voided and all previously purchased insurance coverage is null.
A total of 217 teams participated in Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program in 2019, making it the fourth-largest program in the country. Wisconsin trailed only Minnesota (366), Nebraska (271) and Pennsylvania (253) in the number of registered teams last year.