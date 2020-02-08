Caught in time

Gallery hours

Although the Oregon High School gallery is open to the public, the hours vary.

To arrange a visit, contact art teacher Mike Derrick to set up an appointment during school hours, generally 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests during the school day should bring a valid identification card and check into the office.

Other hours for the gallery vary -- but it is generally opening during exhibitions and special events at OHS such as basketball games and musical performances. Derrick is also available during after school hours with enough advance notice.

For information and to visit the gallery, email him at mjd@oregonsd.net.