These days of distancing and separation tend to make a person reflect on simple freedoms once taken for granted. In times of war, the price of those freedoms come with a terrible cost.
When dozens of men and women from the Oregon area answered the call during World War II, they left their homes here not knowing if or when they’d return.
Donald Noyce, Water Schmidli and George Litch, Jr., never did. And perhaps on this Memorial Day, more than others, their sacrifice is worth noting and remembering.
All three men would land in France in the weeks after the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944. Only one would even make it to the end of the year.
Noyce landed with the 28th Division on July 22, and would be dead within three weeks; killed Aug. 9 during the breakout from Normandy. Schmidli, who landed with the 5th Division in early July, was wounded in September during the months-long battles for Metz, returning to his unit weeks later only to be killed on Nov. 15.
Litch, co-namesake of the Brooklyn-Oregon Legion Post, landed with the 94th Division in France in September, participating in the Allies’ defeat of Germany’s final push during the Battle of the Bulge. He was killed in action during the final stages of the battle, on Jan. 28, 1945.
Donald Noyce
Born in 1920 to Joseph and Alma Noyce, three years after a brother, Harold, Noyce enlisted in the Army on Sept. 14, 1942. He joined the 112th Infantry, 28th Division, leaving the country Oct. 8, 1943 and arriving in South Wales soon afterwards, joining millions of Allied soldiers training in the region for the impending invasion of German-occupied France.
On July 22, 1944, the division landed in Normandy, seven weeks after the D-Day landings, to help bolster an attack that had bogged down in the unfamiliar Norman hedgerows. The 128th was included in Operation Cobra, the Americans’ attempt to break through into the plains of France, and on to Paris. In little more than a month, the unit reached the French capital, and on Aug. 29 was given the honor of marching down the Champs-Elysées.
Noyes did not participate in the joyous liberation scene, as he was killed in action on Aug. 9.
Noyes was buried in the Brittany American Cemetery at St. James in France.
Walter Schmidli
Born in 1918 to Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Schmidli, he enlisted in the Army on Nov. 7, 1941, a month to the day before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Schmidli joined Co. F, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Division, which left for Iceland in April 1942, replacing the British garrison. In August 1943, the 5th Division was sent to England to train for the invasion of Europe, scheduled for spring 1944.
The unit landed in Normandy on July 9 and soon participated in the push out of the hedgerows and out toward the French-German border. On Sept. 7, the 5th began an assault on the ancient French fortress of Metz. Schmidli was wounded on Sept. 9, 1944, and was awarded the Purple Heart with the Oak Leaf Cluster, meaning he had been wounded and decorated previously. Returning to his unit several weeks later, he was killed in action Nov. 15 during the final battles for the city, which finally fell Nov. 22.
Schmidli was buried at the Lorraine American Cemetery, St. Avold, France
George H. Litch, Jr.
Born Oct. 30, 1918, the son of George and Mabel Litch, he attended Oregon schools and was active in athletics. In June, 1939, he married Virginia Kivlin, and the couple had two daughters; LuAnn and Irene.
He entered the Army on July 21, 1944, and was placed in the 376th Regiment, 94th Infantry Division. After training in New York, the unit boarded the Queen Elizabeth on Aug. 6, 1944, headed for the south of England. The 94th landed in France on Sept. 14, and were given the assignment of containing and screening the enemy in and about St. Nazaire. On Jan. 8, 1945, the unit entered Germany, in the waning stages of the Battle of the Bulge.
Litch was killed in action Jan 28. In his honor the local American Legion Post was renamed the Johnson-Litch American Legion Post.
Litch is buried at the American Cemetery in Luxembourg.