The Oregon Youth Center had an exciting 2019 with its new 6,000 square foot building at 110 N. Oak St.
It faced uncertainty, though, after the resignation of Diane Newlin, who had been its director since 2010, and the exit of her successor shortly afterward.
The building was officially opened May 30 with speeches by Oregon Community Resource Network chair Randy Glysch, Newlin and OYC board president Erin Chisman. The first kids to use the center came in right after the ceremony.
The $1 million building was funded through community donations, including $800,000 given by an anonymous donor, and Supreme Structures donated its labor and many of the furnishings, from the pool table to kitchen appliances.
Along with table games, the center also includes a half basketball court and quieter seating and work areas for kids who want to do crafts or homework while they are there. There is even a printer if kids need to print something for school and a kitchen where kids can get a free bowl of cereal and a sandwich each day.
After seeing the building project through – including a stay in a temporary home at Hillcrest Bible Church – Newlin announced her resignation in early September. She had led the center through the loss of funding from the YMCA of Dane County and turned it into an independent non-profit in 2014.
In an email to the Observer, board member Ashley Disrud wrote that the center was especially proud of the expansion of their programs this year, including collaborations with the library and Academy of Sound.
“Our board has been working very hard, but without the diligent work of our former Director, Diane, support of the community, and excitement of the participants, our program would not be what it is!” Disrud wrote.
Newlin’s successor, Ashleigh Smiley, was hired in early November but was no longer working at OYC a month later, Disrud told the Observer. Former Assistant Director Elisa Kaether is serving as Interim Director and the center will not be looking for a permanent replacement immediately.