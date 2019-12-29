9. Winter traffic issues at OMS/RCI
After a mild start to the winter, a brutal six-week stretch at the end of January and early February not only forced cancellation of a half-dozen school days, it also affected driving patterns around district schools.
The change was felt most at Rome Corners Intermediate and Oregon Middle School — already around full capacity with students — where the cold weather likely prompted more parents to drive kids to school rather than let them walk or bike. The increase in traffic caused problems during that six-week stretch, and the Oregon Police Department posted twice on its Facebook page about “traffic congestion and aggressive driving” around the two schools, and warned about issuing tickets.
“Drivers are impeding traffic by waiting in the roadway in order to enter the parking lots,” the post read. “This is creating a dangerous situation as other drivers are not able to pass. Consequently, drivers are becoming frustrated and making aggressive driving maneuvers in order to get around the stopped traffic … putting everyone at risk of a potentially tragic accident.”
District superintendent Brian Busler told the Observer in February drop-off and pick-up times have always been busy, with “long lines” at times, but traffic had increased recently with more parents driving their children to and from school because of the weather.
“I’ve been in school districts for a long time, and the challenge gets even bigger as the various enrollment at the schools increase,” he said.