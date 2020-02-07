Five years ago, Oregon Police Department Lt. Jennifer Pagenkopf was excited to embrace new challenges as a lieutenant.
On Monday, Feb. 3, the Village Board recommended promoting Pagenkopf to interim police chief in the wake of Brian Uhl’s resignation.
The decision is in the hands of the village’s Police Commission, which typically meets once or twice a year and is scheduled to discuss the decision Thursday, Feb. 13 – the same day as Uhl’s last day with the village. That meeting is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. in the police station’s municipal court room, 383 Park St.
The commission is defined in state statute to have hiring, firing and disciplinary authority for the police department.
The Village Board approved raising Pagenkopf’s salary, if the commission appoints her, from $91,543 per year to $101,543 a year. Uhl’s salary as chief is $109,513.
Pagenkopf, who had been an Oregon police officer for 10 years before being promoted to lieutenant in 2015, thanked the board for its recommendation and told the Observer she would be excited to take on additional duties as interim chief. Pagenkopf said she would also retain her lieutenant responsibilities but has staff who have said they would support her during the transition.
Uhl accepted a position with the Village of Ashwaubenon as its new safety director, presiding over its fire, emergency medical services and police departments.
In an email to the Observer on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Uhl said he had enjoyed the four and a half years he served the village.