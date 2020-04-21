The Oregon Village Board has updated its emergency orders, which granted emergency powers to village administrator Mike Gracz last month.
At its March 16 meeting, the Village Board passed Resoultion 20-11, which delegated powers to village administrator Mike Gracz. Those powers include suspending or canceling village programs, closing or restricting access to village buildings and facilities and canceling meetings.
At its Monday, April 20, virtual meeting, the board adopted resolutions – the first ratifying those actions taken in response to the COVID-19 emergency, and second authorizing the closures of playgrounds and basketball courts to further enforce the state’s “Safer at Home” orders, now extended through Tuesday, May 26.
The emergency resolution further authorizes Gracz to determine which village employees, contractors and vendors are performing essential functions and updates the village’s policies on the use of sick leave by furloughed employees and those using vacation time.
The Oregon Public Library, public works and police department’s front office have all furloughed some of its employees.
Gracz said the above employees will be given the option to be officially furloughed for an unknown time period, or opt to be on leave covered by accrued leave – sick leave, vacation, floating holidays, etc. – until such balances are exhausted or until the furlough period ends.