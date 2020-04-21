ore-01092020-nws-gracz

The Oregon Village Board has updated its emergency orders, which granted emergency powers to village administrator Mike Gracz last month.

At its March 16 meeting, the Village Board passed Resoultion 20-11, which delegated powers to village administrator Mike Gracz. Those powers include suspending or canceling village programs, closing or restricting access to village buildings and facilities and canceling meetings.

At its Monday, April 20, virtual meeting, the board adopted resolutions – the first ratifying those actions taken in response to the COVID-19 emergency, and second authorizing the closures of playgrounds and basketball courts to further enforce the state’s “Safer at Home” orders, now extended through Tuesday, May 26.

The emergency resolution further authorizes Gracz to determine which village employees, contractors and vendors are performing essential functions and updates the village’s policies on the use of sick leave by furloughed employees and those using vacation time.

The Oregon Public Library, public works and police department’s front office have all furloughed some of its employees.

Gracz said the above employees will be given the option to be officially furloughed for an unknown time period, or opt to be on leave covered by accrued leave – sick leave, vacation, floating holidays, etc. – until such balances are exhausted or until the furlough period ends.

How to access Oregon Village Board meetings

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everyone off kilter, forcing communities like Oregon to adapt in a matter of days and weeks.

After a month-long hiatus, the board is reconvening from remote locations – via Zoom conferencing software -- for the foreseeable future.

If you’re using a computer, first time users will need to download the Zoom app. Participants will have the option to join via video, or just with audio. If you can’t join via computer audio, you can call in via phone.

People using smartphones and tablets also need to download the Zoom app.

Login/call in information:

Meeting ID: 932 064905414

Password: 809090

Calling in: 1-312-626-6799

Zoom village board meetings are televised by OCA Media on Spectrum Cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019.

The public may send written comments to the board on an issue listed in the agenda by emailing phaag@vil.oregon.wi.us. And if you do not have internet access, contact cleck Peggy Haag for accommodations 24 hours in advance of the meeting at 835-6282.