Though Village of Oregon staff won’t know the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their budget until the second quarter, administrator Mike Gracz said there is no rush to hire for vacant positions.
He said while there is no need to institute a hiring freeze, village department heads are being encouraged to take their time in filling open roles.
“I’m just making people aware,” Gracz said at the May 19 village board meeting, “If you have positions and you’re trying to fill them, that could be a challenge.”
For now, he said he’s confident he and financial director Lisa Novinska will balance the 2020 budget with the personnel cost savings.
The public works department has already saved $50,000 by not hiring three part-time summer positions and one full-time role, public works director Jeff Rau told the board.
The police department is saving between $50,000-$60,000 as the result of its vacant positions, including a newly open lieutenant role, as Jennifer Pagenkopf was promoted to police chief last week.
There also remains a vacant Oregon Area Senior Center administrative position, Gracz said.