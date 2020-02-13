The park at the new Highlands of Netherwood subdivision will include a multi-use athletic field, paved multi-use path, playground, shade structure and a pavilion.
The project, which is expected to start in spring or summer of 2020, according to a memo written by planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz, will be one of the village’s larger park projects in recent years.
The Village Board on Monday, Feb. 10, approved bidding and construction documents submitted by its consultant, Rettler Corporation, for the 5.4-acre park in the westside subdivision.
The village agreed in November to pay up to $114,000 to have Rettler oversee the design, building and construction of the park, which will be located at the southwest corner of Peterson Trail and West Netherwood Road.
The Highlands of Netherwood subdivision is a 74-acre development with 125 single-family homes, 14 townhomes and 25 single-family detached condominium units. It’s located between County Highway CC and West Netherwood Road to the west of Bergamont Boulevard.
Neighborhood plans feature a coving concept with curved roads throughout and cul-de sacs. The developer, Forward Development Group, agreed in August to pay more than $52,000 to dedicate less than the 10.7 acres in parkland that would normally be required.
Walkways will be placed on all sides of the park, the memo states. A wide crosswalk would be placed near the southern end of the parking lot, in addition to one added across Peterson Trail at an intersection with North Bergamont Boulevard.
The athletic field will feature soccer goals with a spacious field to accommodate various other sports.
“This will be the nicest field we have in the village,” Jeff Rau, public works director, said at the Village Board meeting.
The playground at the park would feature equipment on a bed of wooden shavings, according to the rendering. There would be swings, both for infants and older children, as well as equipment to climb with three slides and a merry-go-round for people to spin on.
The slides, swings and merry-go-round all depict a charcoal green color, according to the rendering.
The pavilion will be 10 feet tall with a pitched roof, with a covered area of about 1,400 square feet with the indoor space. The colors would be muted earth tones to match the playground equipment, the memo states.