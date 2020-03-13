Gov. Tony Evers declared a public emergency this week as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow throughout the state – causing the Village of Oregon to take action.
As of Friday, March 13, the number of Wisconsin cases hit double digits, announced the Department of Human Services. There are 18 active cases, five in Dane County.
As the April 7 spring election -- which features a presidential preference primary -- takes place in less than a month, a village news release stated it will take extra precautions at polling locations. It is encouraging at-risk or sick residents to participate in absentee voting. The village is also increasing cleaning assignments in its own buildings to ensure a clean and sanitary environment, according to the release.
“The Village of Oregon understands the growing concern surrounding (COVID-19) across our communities,” the release reads.
The release stated poll workers will disinfect voting equipment throughout the day and encouraged voters to bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens to mark their ballots.
The village is asking its employees and residents to take their own health precautions.
If employees or residents feel ill, it’s advised they stay home and contact their physician for medical advice and preventative care. Employees should notify their supervisors immediately if they are experiencing symptoms.
The village is also advocating for residents to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds each time, cover their mouth every time they cough or sneeze, disinfect used items frequently – cell phones, keyboards, desks and etc. – and avoid touching their face.
According to a Wisconsin Elections Commission document detailing Ever’s order, DHS is leading the response to the emergency and directing all state agencies to assist in the ongoing virus response.
The first cases of COVID-19 were seen in China in late 2019, and the disease has since spread internationally, affecting around 129,000 people and killing 4,500. The coronavirus family that causes the disease is also responsible for the common cold and respiratory syndromes such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
COVID-19 was deemed a worldwide pandemic on Wednesday, March 11, by the World Health Organization. The last time WHO declared a pandemic, which is defined as a worldwide spread of a new disease, was H1N1 influenza in 2009.