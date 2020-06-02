The Village of Oregon will ask for emergency aid from the federal government to help make up for budgetary deficits after the area was hit hard by COVID-19.
The county moved into Phase 1 of its Forward Dane plan May 26, meaning businesses can operate at 25% capacity as long as they meet social distancing and sanitation guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.
But even as the village’s businesses gradually open, Village Board trustees anticipate budgetary disruptions in the second quarter. Village administrator Mike Gracz first alerted the board of such disruptions as early as April.
To possibly remedy the village’s financial situation, the board passed a resolution stating its support of receiving emergency aid from the federal government to make up for budgetary shortfalls and rebuild its economy. Exactly how much money the village will receive, if at all, has yet to be determined by Congress, trustees concurred at the Monday meeting.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on May 27 the state has $190 million available to help cover local government COVID-19 expenses. The “Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants” program, according to a press release trustees viewed Monday, will help municipalities cover the costs of emergency operations, purchases of personal protective equipment, sick leave for public health and safety employees and the costs of sanitizing supplies.
The release states the village will have to report its eligible expenditures to the state by July 1 to receive funds.