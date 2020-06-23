David Donovan, Village of Oregon Board trustee, died June 19.
Village board president Jeanne Carpenter offered condolences on the board’s behalf at its Monday, June 22, meeting over Zoom. She wished the Donovan family peace as they mourn David’s loss.
Donovan had received a unanimous vote at a Sept. 9, 2019, board meeting to fill the seat vacated by former trustee Jeff Boudreau. He started that term Nov. 1, and was re-elected for that same seat last April.
He previously served on the board from 2010 to 2014, but left to become the general manager at Xcel energy in Eau Claire. Then semi-retired, Donovan told the board back in September he moved back to Oregon to give back to his community.
“My skills have taught me to listen to perspectives and to ask the deeper, thought provoking questions — to consider potential for unintended consequences that often happen when we make these complex decisions,” Donovan said last fall.
Carpenter said the board will decide on what to do with the seat in July.