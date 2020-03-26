UW Health is consolidating its primary care clinics to keep staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Oregon’s UW Health clinic, 137 S. Main St., has closed effective Monday, March 23, a March 20 news release states.
The move is intended to accommodate patients who have urgent medical needs that require in-person care, while at the same time supporting social distancing goals, the release states.
Patients are encouraged to consider provider visits by phone, MyChart or Care Anywhere video visit options, the release states.
The following primary care locations will remain open for in-person and essential visits:
- 20 S. Park
- Beaver Dam
- DeForest Clinic
- East Clinic
- Odana Clinic
- Portage Clinic
- Verona Clinic
- West Clinic
- Wingra Clinic
- Yahara Clinic