Social distancing is a good strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19, UW Health stated in a release on coronavirus safety Monday, March 16.
According to the UW Health website, the public should avoid going out in public places if they can’t stay six feet away from other people.
Avoid grocery store crowds by going early or during off-hours. And if it's possible to cancel large gatherings, do so.
At the gym, the UW-Health website advises disinfecting surfaces and washing hands before and after working out. If visiting an elderly relative, do so virtually, as older people are at higher risk of infection.
“This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow down the spread of the virus,” the release reads. “Even if you are symptom free and not part of an at-risk group, you still need to change your lifestyle for the time being.”