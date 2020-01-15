Town of Oregon residents nominated two newcomers and two incumbents at the town’s caucus Tuesday, Jan. 8, to run for Town Board this April.
Town clerk Jennifer Hanson said the two newcomers, Jason Marshall and Dave Hagemann, received the most votes Tuesday. They did not attend the caucus, she said.
Hagemann, a member of the Town of Oregon Plan Commission, called the Observer Sunday, Jan. 12, and said he “respectfully declined” the nomination.
Marshall was nominated in 2016 and finished fourth in a four-way race for two seats.
Incumbents Phil Van Kampen and Arlen Christensen were present and accepted their nominations to run for reelection this spring.
Hanson said newcomer Marshall has five days from the day he received his nomination to file his paperwork. His papers are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, if he decides to run.
For information about upcoming elections, call the town clerk 835-3200.