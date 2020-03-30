Phil Van Kampen
Age: 65
Family: Wife Liz/son Jeff
Originally from: Town of Beloit
Lived in Town of Oregon since: 2000
Education: Some college
Occupation: Business owner
Employer/job title: Semi-retired
Political experience: Town of Oregon Board Supervisor since 2005
Other notable affiliations: Oregon School District student population and Growth Task Force; Past member and Commission Chair: Capital Area Regional Planning Commission; Commission Chair – Oregon Area Fire/EMS District; Member – Oregon Senior Center work group
Why are you running for office?
I like to characterize town government as retail government. Issues faced by board members are typically one-on-one matters where we work directly with the property owner. I enjoy this type of personal interaction with Town citizens, collaborating to resolve issues that they bring to the Oregon Town Board.
What are the most important issues facing the Town of Oregon in the next three years?
In a recent survey conducted by the Town of Oregon, residents indicated that they are overwhelmingly in support of limited growth. They desire a rural environment, with limited commercial development that is compatible with such an setting without large-scale residential or commercial growth. I share these goals for the Town.
What responsibility does the Town of Oregon have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
Typically, the Town is responsible for stormwater and flooding on Town lands only. While the Town can review issues on private property, in most cases the Town will not intervene. The reason for this is that while we may fix a water issue for one citizen it can create a new one for another property owner. These are typically private matters.