The Town of Oregon will hold its spring election caucus at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Town Hall, 1138 Union Road.
Candidates will be nominated for two Town Board seats at the meeting ahead of the April 7 election. Any town resident who is over the age of 18 can vote in the caucus.
Town Board incumbents Arlen Christensen and Phil Van Kampen will vie for their seats.
If the caucus is canceled due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
For more information, call the town at 835-3200.