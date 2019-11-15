The proposed 2020 budget for the Town of Oregon would increase the town’s tax rate by 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
In addition, property values have increased on many town property values, leading to an increase in property taxes.
Clerk Jennifer Hanson told the Observer in an email that a home assessed at $300,000 in the town would pay $800 in property taxes, an increase of $39.
“The increase is due to a division chief position for the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, an Oregon Area Senior Center administrative assistant, an EMS director for Belleville EMS and fire trucks for the Belleville and Brooklyn fire departments,” she said.
At 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov 21, residents will be able to offer feedback on the proposed budget in a public hearing at Oregon Town Hall, 1138 Union Road.
Immediately after the hearing, town officials will hold a special meeting to adopt the levy and to establish compensation of elected officials to begin in April 2020.
The proposed 2019 tax levy from property tax owners for the 2020 budget is $1,052,207, which is up $59,991 from 2018, about 5%.
The 2020 proposed budget is available in detail for inspection at Oregon Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or anytime at town.oregon.wi.us/budget.
For information, call the town at 835-2982.