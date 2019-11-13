While property tax values have risen considerably, Town of Dunn property owners will see a tax increase of about 1% next year under its proposed 2020 budget.
The proposed tax levy will be put before residents at a town meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Dunn Town Hall. The hearing will be an opportunity for Dunn residents to ask questions and provide input on how the town’s funds are budgeted.
The budget will then be considered for final adoption at the town budget meeting Dec. 16.
The town’s newsletter states that Dunn can expect increases in General Fund revenues of $27,939 in road aids, and $16,379 from FEMA for costs related to flooding in 2018. An additional increase in revenues is expected from building permit applications.
Expenditures for public safety costs, including fire, EMS and law enforcement would increase $38, 094 under the proposed budget, and culture and recreation costs would increase by $24,963.
The town’s draft budget calls for an increase in the mill rate to $2.91 per $1,000 assessed value, but the proposed mill rate against the equalized value would drop 7.3% to $2.30.
Dunn Town Clerk Cathy Hasslinger, wrote in an email Nov. 12 that’s because the equalized value, representing market values of properties, is set by the state of Wisconsin and Dunn has not recently reassessed its property values. State documents show residential values in the town increased by an average of 9 percent from Jan. 1, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019, nearly double the county average of 5 percent.
Hasslinger said Dunn’s properties are scheduled for reassessment in 2021.