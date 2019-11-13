With an emphasis on environmental protection and human services, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a $663 million 2020 county budget Nov. 11 that will raise taxes on the average home around $25.
While the mill rate dropped to $2.90 from $2.97 per $1,000 of property value, according to a county news release, rising home values will offset that for most people. As a result, the release stated, county taxpayers will see a tax increase equal to $25.47 on the average Madison home, from $846.45 to $871.92.
County Executive Joe Parisi released his proposed budget Oct. 1, and County Board committees have spent the past six weeks hearing from the public and making several amendments regarding staffing and funding levels.
County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan said in the news release Parisi and the board “must weigh the needs of the community and deliver a spending package to best meet those needs.”
“This budget will provide human services programs for children, families, and seniors; environmental protections, particularly in the area of flood control; and criminal justice system improvements that reflect Dane County values,” she said.
Some notable board amendments included adding another $1.25 million for mental health services (from a base budget of over $60 million), adding $1 million to the proposed $3 million for the Affordable Housing Development Fund, doubling the proposed $3 million to purchase land in flood-prone areas, and adding $100,000 for a community justice center study and two social worker positions in the district attorney’s office.