Property taxes on an average Village of Oregon home will increase by $182 this year, or 66% more than last year.
The village sent off its tax bills to the county to be mailed Monday, Dec. 9, and taxes on the average home will be $5,413.
About half of the increase comes from the Village of Oregon, which is adding a patrol officer and preparing for the upcoming construction of a library, plus providing a 3% cost of living adjustment for non-union employees. The school district, which held a successful $45 million referendum in 2018, is responsible for most of the remaining increase, $83.
Dane County added $15 to the average resident’s bill, and Madison Area Technical College will add $3. Wisconsin abolished the state property tax in 2017.
An increase in the Lottery Credit will save each homeowner $27.
Tax bills and how much they increase will vary around the village, as its assessor, Accurate Appraisal, visits roughly one quarter of Oregon’s homes each year. The assessor uses computer modeling and an average market adjustment to assess the rest.
The Oregon School District’s published tax rate showed a 2% decrease, while the village showed a 0.2% increase. But the village’s average home is valued at $305,010 in 2019, a 5% increase from 2018.
Tax bills are required by state law to be mailed by Dec. 16, and the first half of payment is due Jan. 31, 2020, but many homeowners pay all or part of the bill before the end of the year to count it toward their 2018 taxes.
Payments postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 31, will be credited as a December payment for tax purposes. Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St., is open during its regular hours that day.
To see your tax information online, visit the public access portal of AccessDane at accessdane.co.wi.us.