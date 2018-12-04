Village of Brooklyn taxpayers will have a larger property tax bill from the village this year after the Village Board approved a 64-cent mill rate increase for the 2019 budget.
Village clerk Linda Kuhlman told the Observer in an email the final approved rate was $9.52 per $1,000 of property value – one cent below what had been published ahead of the Nov. 12 public hearing. The increase is mostly from loans for a new police department squad car and new public works loader, as well as financing sewer, curb, gutter and street work on three roads from earlier this summer, Kuhlman said previously.
The owner of a $250,000 property will pay $160 more in village taxes this year under the new rate.
Kuhlman reported that the board approved part of the budget Nov. 12, and the rest, with final numbers for the loans, at its Monday, Nov. 26, meeting.
The total property tax rates for all taxing jurisdictions will vary by county of residence. Those include the school district, the county and the local technical college.
Kuhlman wrote that Green County residents will pay $27.99 per $1,000 of property value – up $1.77 from last year – and Dane County residents will pay a $25.40 rate, up $1.32 from last year. Those numbers include school district taxes, as well.