The Town of Oregon board passed its preliminary 2020 budget with no changes at its Tuesday, Dec. 3, meeting, increasing the town tax rate by 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
Town Clerk Jennifer Hanson said last month a home assessed at $300,000 would cost $800 in property taxes, an increase of $39 from this year.
She said the change is due to a division chief position for the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, an Oregon Area Senior Center administrative assistant, an EMS director for Belleville EMS and fire trucks for the Belleville and Brooklyn fire departments.
The 2019 tax levy from property tax owners for the 2020 budget is $1,052,207, up $59,991 from 2018, or about 5%.
The 2020 budget is available in detail for inspection at Oregon Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or anytime at town.oregon.wi.us/budget.
For information about the budget, call the town at 835-2982.