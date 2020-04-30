SSM Health Dean Medical Group will temporarily suspend its services at its Oregon clinic, located at 753 N. Main St, due to coronavirus concerns.
According to a Wednesday, March 29, news release, the clinic will close at the end of the day Friday, May 1.
In the meantime, the release states SSM Health will reach out to patients to reschedule appointments. When necessary, patients will be scheduled for an in-person visit with a provider at a different SSM Health location nearby, or scheduled for telehealth visits if appropriate.
The move comes as SSM Health announced Monday, April 26, it is furloughing 2,000 of its employees for 13 weeks in the four states where it operates, according to an April 28 story in the Wisconsin State Journal.
The furloughs are because of ongoing financial challenges, the company said in a statement mentioned in the story.
SSM Health will continue to assess the right time to resume services at the Oregon location, according to the release.